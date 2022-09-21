Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Grows By 9.6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

DCPH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,231. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.