Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 10.3%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Daily Journal by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Daily Journal by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Daily Journal by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DJCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded down $9.00 on Wednesday, hitting $258.00. 1,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.17. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $242.00 and a 12-month high of $415.66.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

