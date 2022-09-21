Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Drops By 9.8%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 474,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Commercial Vehicle Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVGI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,726,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

