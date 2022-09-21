Short Interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expands By 5.8%

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,380,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 27,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,438. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.