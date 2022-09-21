Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Increases By 8.5%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CEA Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,240. CEA Industries has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CEA Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CEA Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEA Industries Inc provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

