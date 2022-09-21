Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Increases By 9.3%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 11,620,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $112,678 in the last three months. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,148. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

