Short Interest in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Grows By 6.2%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Up 0.5 %

BRKR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bruker has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $87.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bruker by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after buying an additional 296,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,078,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,207,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

