Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Rises By 8.6%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 13,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,125 shares of company stock worth $274,856. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

Blend Labs Stock Down 8.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLND stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $526.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.41. Blend Labs has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $16.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.