Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Increases By 9.2%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 735,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 438,206 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE AVA traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. 1,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.53. Avista has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.