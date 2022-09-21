Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Rises By 8.6%

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 533,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AIT traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

