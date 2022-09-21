Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Decreases By 8.1%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 14,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 99,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

