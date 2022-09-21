Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $213.90

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $213.90 and last traded at $213.93, with a volume of 77084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $218.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 36.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.