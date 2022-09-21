SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.90. 28,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

