SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 650 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 2.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $382,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,683. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $171.30 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.