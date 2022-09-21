SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 1,291 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 1,286,680 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20.

