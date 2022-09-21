SFG Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34.

