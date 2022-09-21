SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 420 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $167,000. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.02. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,596. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33.

