SFG Wealth Management LLC. Buys 316 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

