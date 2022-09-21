Serum 24-Hour Volume Tops $32.40 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Serum has a market capitalization of $204.09 million and approximately $32.40 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00004082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00877932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.