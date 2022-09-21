Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $163.50

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.50 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 164.30 ($1.99). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 161.60 ($1.95), with a volume of 8,239,575 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,266.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.49.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

About Serco Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.