Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.87 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,183,154 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of £245.17 million and a PE ratio of -9.83.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Articles

