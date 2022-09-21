Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEEGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.87 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.90 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,183,154 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of £245.17 million and a PE ratio of -9.83.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.