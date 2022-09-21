Seedify.fund Price Hits $2.22 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $79.56 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00011732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seedify.fund launched on February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,801,021 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

