Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Seagen accounts for 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 356.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,991 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Seagen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Up 1.8 %

SGEN stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,475. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $724,115.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.