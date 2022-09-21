Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($73.47) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Scout24 Price Performance

G24 stock opened at €54.64 ($55.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €56.39 and a 200-day moving average of €55.62. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12-month high of €66.16 ($67.51).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

