Scott Capital Advisors LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

