Scott Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after buying an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after buying an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $289.66 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

