Scott Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 18.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $27,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $70.80 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42.

