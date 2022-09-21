Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

