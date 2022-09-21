Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 1,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.