Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,087,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,638,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 201,145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. 108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $43.68.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

