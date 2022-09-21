Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Raised by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,860,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.48. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $58.17.

