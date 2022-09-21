Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) is Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 1.38% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

