Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,727,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,349,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 90,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,788,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. 28,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $33.54.

