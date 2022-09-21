Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. 3,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $32.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

