Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €116.06 ($118.43) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €130.53.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

