Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

