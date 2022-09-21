Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 621 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

