Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 871,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 65,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.2% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 221,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,084,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,683,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

