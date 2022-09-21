Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.