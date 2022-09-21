Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after buying an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,923,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $58.69 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

