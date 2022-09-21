Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 616 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $288.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.04. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

