Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 98,153 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,153 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 2.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 1.63% of Service Co. International worth $178,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.