Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 10,861 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $144,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.91. 5,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.79. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

