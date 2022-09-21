Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $6.59 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,012,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after buying an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.11. 359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,684. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.72 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.35. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.18.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

