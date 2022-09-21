Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $7.81 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,747,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,699,000 after acquiring an additional 44,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,605. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.53.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.