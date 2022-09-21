Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $273.67 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,439 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 3.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $273,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NYSE CL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,855. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

