Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $11.06 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 66.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.65. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.38. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Insider Activity

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

