Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,132 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,792,000 after purchasing an additional 294,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Prologis Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.