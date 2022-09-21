Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,312.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.2% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 65,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $279.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

