Santori & Peters Inc. Sells 691 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 86,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 84,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,533. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

